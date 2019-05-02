The Mt. Washington Cog Railway, the first of only two mountain railroads in the U.S., had an exemplary safety record for its first 98 years, c… Read more
The Steelhead spawning run has brought anglers and viewers to the Willoughby River for years...but is the river changing?
They get up in the early hours of the morning, some driving hours to get to the Willoughby River on the opening day of fishing season. More of… Read more
For the next several months, I hope to share look inside a part of rural culture here in the Northeast Kingdom that is changing rapidly, for b… Read more
For years in St. Johnsbury, Catholics were divided by language and heritage, with separate churches for French and Irish before a tragedy in 1… Read more
In 1776, it was declared that we Americans are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and … Read more
Dowsing isn’t taught in school. Yet, once a year for decades , it was taught at an old rambling farmhouse on Brainerd Street in Danville, nati… Read more
The other day John Sheehan and I compared the present winter with o… Read more
Mark Twain’s wry sense of humor and indelible wit seems to be the p… Read more
Illegitimate markets exist where legitimate markets fail, whether i… Read more
The daily inspection of my bird feeder has become an obsession for … Read more
It's daybreak at our house on the mountain above Peacham Pond. The … Read more
Easter is a holiday of great food tradition. The breaking of the Le… Read more
My kids were lucky though at the time but they didn’t know it. They had Civics class in elementary and middle school. I was glad because I lea… Read more
A few years ago, I was proofreading a document at work and came across the word “administrivia.” It stopped me cold. What kind of a word was t… Read more
First, let’s make clear the difference between industrial hemp and marijuana. They are derived from the same genus of plant, Cannabis. Just as… Read more